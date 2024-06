Crude oil inventories have a build of 1.233M vs a drawdown of -2.311M estimate

gasoline build of 2.102M vs 1.964M est.

Distilates build 3.197M vs 2.532M estimate

Cushing build of 0.854M vs -1.766M last week.

Crude production 13.1M unchanged from previous week.

Crude oil is trading at $73.68. That's up $0.43 on the day.