Crude oil stocks rose by 4.2 million barrels to 447.16 million, against a forecasted 2.7 million barrel increase.

Distillate stocks decreased by 510,000 barrels to 121.14 million, versus a forecasted 2.1 million barrel draw.

Gasoline inventories declined by 2.8 million barrels to 244.21 million, compared to an expected 1.5 million barrel draw.

Other details of the data shows:

Crude exports fell by 237,000 barrels per day (BPD) to 4.73 million BPD.

Product demand over the previous four weeks was 19.48 million BPD, down 3.2% from the same period last year.

Net crude imports decreased by 32,000 BPD to 1.66 million BPD.

Product imports dropped by 888,000 BPD to 1.37 million BPD.

Heating oil inventories reduced by 137,000 barrels to 7.23 million.

Ethanol stocks increased by 520,000 barrels to 26.02 million barrels.

Crude inventories at Cushing went up by 1.46 million barrels to 30.97 million.

Ethanol production declined by 6,000 BPD to 1.08 million BPD.

Refinery utilization rose by 0.9% to 81.5%.

Although crude oil inventories were higher than expected, they weren't as high as the private data released late yesterday which showed a build of 8.428 million barrels. However, gasoline inventories which showed a -2.8 barrel decline today were less than the -3.272 million drawdown reported late yesterday.

Private inventory data released late yesterday

Crude oil is trading at $79.10 up $0.20 or 0.28%. The high price for the day extended to $79.62. The low price was at $77.78.