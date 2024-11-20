The weekly EIA inventory data shows:

Crude oil inventories build of 0.545Mvs build 0.138M estimate. Prior week +2.089 million

Gasoline inventories build of 2.054M vs build 0.859M estimate. Prior week -4.407M

Distillate inventories drawdown of -0.114M vs drawdown -0.020M estimate. Prior week -1.394M

Cushing inventories drawdown of -0.140M vs. drawdown -0.688M last week.

The private inventory data released late yesterday showed:

Crude oil is trading at $69.21. That's down marginally on the day.