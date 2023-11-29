Daily CL1

Expectations:

  • Crude +1609K vs -933K exp
  • Gasoline +1764K vs +229K exp
  • Distillates +5127K vs -394K exp

The huge build in distillates is a big surprise and it's certainly welcome given critically-low diesel inventories.

Late yesterday, the API reported:

  • Crude -817K
  • Gasoline -898K
  • Distillates +2806K

These numbers are bearish oil, which was already selling off into the data. If OPEC hasn't already made up its mind, this should be a warning to them that the crude market isn't particularly tight.

Expect a big move tomorrow when the OPEC news is announced.