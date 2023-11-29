Expectations:

Crude +1609K vs -933K exp

Gasoline +1764K vs +229K exp

Distillates +5127K vs -394K exp

The huge build in distillates is a big surprise and it's certainly welcome given critically-low diesel inventories.

Late yesterday, the API reported:

Crude -817K

Gasoline -898K

Distillates +2806K

These numbers are bearish oil, which was already selling off into the data. If OPEC hasn't already made up its mind, this should be a warning to them that the crude market isn't particularly tight.

Expect a big move tomorrow when the OPEC news is announced.