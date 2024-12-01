UPCOMING EVENTS :

Monday: Australia Retail Sales, China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Switzerland Retail Sales, Switzerland Manufacturing PMI, Eurozone Unemployment Rate, Canada Manufacturing PMI, US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Fed’s Waller.

Australia Retail Sales, China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Switzerland Retail Sales, Switzerland Manufacturing PMI, Eurozone Unemployment Rate, Canada Manufacturing PMI, US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Fed’s Waller. Tuesday: Switzerland CPI, US Job Openings.

Switzerland CPI, US Job Openings. Wednesday : Australia Q3 GDP, China Caixin Services PMI, Eurozone PPI, US ADP, Canada Services PMI, US ISM Services PMI, Fed Chair Powell.

: Australia Q3 GDP, China Caixin Services PMI, Eurozone PPI, US ADP, Canada Services PMI, US ISM Services PMI, Fed Chair Powell. Thursday : Switzerland Unemployment Rate, Eurozone Retail Sales, US Jobless Claims, OPEC.

: Switzerland Unemployment Rate, Eurozone Retail Sales, US Jobless Claims, OPEC. Friday: Japan Average Cash Earnings, Canada Labour Market report, US NFP, US University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

Monday

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected at 47.5 vs. 46.5 prior. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came in as expected but the details showed once again an improvement and a much better future outlook.

In fact, the manufacturing sector optimism hit a 31-month high amid improved sentiment due to reduced political uncertainty following the US Presidential Election. Moreover, expectations of lower interest rates, lower inflation, and better economic conditions contributed to positive outlooks, as well as a more business-friendly incoming administration.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Tuesday

The Switzerland CPI Y/Y is expected at 0.8% vs. 0.6% prior. Inflation in Switzerland has been falling pretty fast but despite that, the SNB kept on cutting rates by just 25 bps. The Swiss Franc is still relatively strong, and it’s been hurting Swiss exporters. The market is pricing a 72% chance of another 25 bps cut in December with the remaining probability for a 50 bps move.

Recently, SNB’s Chairman Schlegel said that they might reintroduce negative interest rates if necessary. Schlegel took charge in October, and it sounds like he’s not afraid of taking more aggressive actions be it larger rate cuts or strong interventions.

Switzerland Core CPI YoY

The US Job Openings are expected at 7.480M vs. 7.443M prior. The last report surprised to the downside with the quits rate ticking slightly lower and the hiring and layoffs rates remaining relatively stable. It’s a labour market where at the moment it’s hard to find a job but there’s also low risk of losing one. There’s a good chance that things will improve next year though and there have been some positive signs already.

US Job Openings

Wednesday

The US ADP is expected at 150K vs. 233K prior. The last report surprised to the upside triggering a hawkish repricing in interest rates expectations. Although the ADP has a poor track record in predicting the NFP, the recent market’s sensitivity to labour market data makes it a market moving event. I don’t see the market repricing the rate cuts expectations further based on labour market data though. The main event this month will be the US CPI on the 11th of December.

US ADP

The US ISM Services PMI is expected at 55.6 vs. 56.0 prior. This survey hasn't been giving any clear signal in the past couple of years as it’s just been ranging since 2022. The last report though jumped to a new cycle high, which highlights the pick up in economic activity with the expected rate cuts and now a more business-friendly incoming administration, with expectations of looser regulations, tax cuts and so on.

US ISM Services PMI

Thursday

The US Jobless Claims continues to be one of the most important releases to follow every week as it’s a timelier indicator on the state of the labour market.

Initial Claims remain inside the 200K-260K range created since 2022, while Continuing Claims continue to hover around the cycle highs.

This week Initial Claims are expected at 215K vs. 213K prior, while there’s no consensus for Continuing Claims at the time of writing although the prior release saw a decrease to 1907K vs. 1908K prior.

US Jobless Claims

Friday

The Japanese Average Cash Earnings Y/Y is expected at 2.6% vs. 2.8% prior. The Tokyo CPI recently accelerated giving the JPY a boost as the market sees good chances of a rate hike in December.

The commentary from BoJ officials has been mixed but leaning into a slightly hawkish stance. The probability for a 25 bps hike in December stand at 56% but an upside surprise in the wage data could see those probabilities tick higher.

Japan Average Cash Earnings YoY

The Canadian Labour Market report is expected to show 27.5K jobs added in November vs. 14.5K in October and the Unemployment Rate to tick higher to 6.6% vs. 6.5% prior. The BoC is now focused on growth as they met their inflation target.

Following Friday’s Canadian GDP report, the market increased the probabilities for a 50 bps cut in December to 52%. Better than expected jobs data will likely see the 25 bps cut getting back in favour.

Canada Unemployment Rate

The US NFP report is expected to show 195K jobs added in November vs. 12K in October and the Unemployment Rate to tick higher to 4.2% vs. 4.1% prior. The Average Hourly Earnings Y/Y are seen at 3.9% vs. 4.0% prior, while the M/M measure is seen at 0.3% vs. 0.4% prior.

The last report was negatively impacted by strike activity and hurricanes, so the market just ignored it, especially since the focus was on the US Presidential Election. The labour market data throughout November has been positive, so the expectations going into this NFP report are skewed to the upside.

As previously mentioned, I don’t see the market repricing the rate cuts expectations further based on labour market data. The main event this month will be the US CPI on the 11th of December. In my opinion, the Fed is going to cut by 25 bps anyway but revise the dot plot to show just two rate cuts in 2025 (in line with the market’s pricing) and communicate a pause to gather more information.