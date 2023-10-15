UPCOMING EVENTS :

: Australia Jobs report, US Jobless Claims, Fed Chair Powell speaks. Friday: Japan CPI, PBoC LPR, UK Retail Sales, Canada Retail Sales.

Monday

The New Zealand CPI Y/Y is expected to tick lower to 5.9% vs. 6.0% prior, while the Q/Q figure is seen at 2.0% vs. 1.1% prior. The elevated inflation rate is mainly due to the sharp rise in fuel prices. Unless we get a big upside surprise, the RBNZ is unlikely to respond with another rate hike as it has stated that it’s ready to look through the short-term “noise”.

New Zealand CPI YoY

The PBoC is likely to keep the MLF and LPR rates unchanged on Monday and Friday respectively as the economic outlook has started to improve a little as seen with the latest PMI figures. On the other hand, the inflation figures last week disappointed, which might give them space to go for another rate cut, although the monthly reading has been positive for the last 3 months.

PBoC

Tuesday

The UK employment change is expected at -195K vs. -207K prior and the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 4.3%. The average earnings excluding bonus are seen at 7.8% vs. 7.8% prior, while the average earnings including bonus are expected at 8.3% vs. 8.5% prior. The BoE has paused at the last meeting and, as Governor Bailey has stated recently, “future decisions are going to be tight”, so strong readings might lead to another rate hike at the upcoming meeting, especially if the inflation data surprises to the upside later in the week.

UK Unemployment Rate

The Canadian CPI Y/Y is expected at 4.0% vs. 4.0% prior, while the M/M figure is seen at 0.1% vs. 0.4% prior. There’s no consensus at the moment for the Core measures, although those are the ones that the BoC will look at to decide what to do at the next week’s meeting. As a reminder, underlying inflation has been surprising to the upside and that’s what is likely to trigger another rate hike from the BoC if this week’s figures remain elevated.

Canada Inflation Measures

The US Retail Sales M/M are expected to rise 0.3% vs. 0.6% prior, while the Core measure is seen at 0.2% vs. 0.6% prior. Watch out for the Control Group, which is seen as the best gauge of consumer spending. This report is unlikely to change anything for the Fed as the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at the November decision as well.

US Retail Sales YoY

Wednesday

The UK CPI Y/Y is expected at 6.5% vs. 6.7% prior, while the M/M figure is seen at 0.4% vs. 0.3% prior. The Core CPI Y/Y is expected at 6.0% vs. 6.2% prior, while there’s no consensus at the moment for the monthly rate. The BoE is likely to look through an upside surprise in the inflation data if the labour market report shows weakness. On the other hand, if both the reports show strength, then we are likely to see another rate hike at the upcoming meeting.

UK Core CPI YoY

Thursday

The US Jobless Claims have been showing strength for several weeks. Last week though, we got a miss in Continuing Claims, which measures ongoing unemployment benefits and can be viewed as an indicator of how easily workers can find another job after getting unemployed. It could be something or it could be nothing, but it’s certainly worth to keep an eye on. This week the consensus sees Initial Claims at 213K vs. 209K prior, while there’s no consensus on Continuing Claims at the time of writing.

US Jobless Claims

Friday

The Japanese Core CPI Y/Y is expected at 2.7% vs. 3.1% prior, while there’s no consensus at the moment for the Core-Core figure and the Headline CPI, which were previously 4.3% and 3.2% respectively. The Tokyo CPI, which is seen as a leading indicator for national CPI, disappointed recently and, although the BoJ is going to revise its inflation forecasts higher, they are unlikely to normalise their monetary policy unless they see sustained wage growth or big upside surprises in the inflation data.