PBoC LPR,US Presidential Inauguration Day, BoC Business Outlook Survey, New Zealand Services PMI. Tuesday: UK Employment report, German ZEW, Canada CPI, New Zealand Q4 CPI.

Monday

The PBoC is expected to keep the LPR rates unchanged at 3.1% for the 1 year and 3.6% for the 5 year. Chinese officials pledged strong monetary and fiscal support in 2025, but we have yet to see that. Deflationary forces are still in place and real rates remain too high for the economy to recover.

PBoC

Tuesday

The UK Employment report is expected to show 35K jobs added in the three months to November vs. 173K to October and the Unemployment Rate to remain unchanged at 4.3%. The Average Earnings including Bonus is expected to pick up to 5.6% vs. 5.2% prior, while the ex-Bonus measure is seen at 5.5% vs. 5.2% prior.

Wage growth remains too high and that’s something that’s been keeping the BoE more cautious but the central bank officials continue to see four rate cuts by the end of the year. The market sees an 82% probability of a 25 bps cut at the upcoming meeting and a total of 65 bps of easing by year end.

UK Unemployment Rate

The Canadian CPI Y/Y is expected at 1.8% vs. 1.9% prior, while the M/M measure is seen at -0.4% vs. 0.0% prior. The Trimmed Mean CPI Y/Y is expected at 2.4% vs. 2.7% prior, while the Median CPI Y/Y is seen at 2.4% vs. 2.6% prior.

As a reminder, the BoC cut interest rates by 50 bps at the last policy meeting but dropped the line saying “if the economy evolves broadly in line with our latest forecast, we expect to reduce the policy rate further", which suggests that we reached the peak in "dovishness" and the central bank will now switch to 25 bps cuts and will slow the pace of easing.

The market sees an 81% chance of a 25 bps cut at the upcoming meeting and a total of 58 bps of easing by year end.

Canada Inflation Measures

The New Zealand Q4 CPI Y/Y is expected at 2.1% vs. 2.2% prior, while the Q/Q measure is seen at 0.4% vs. 0.6% prior. As a reminder, the RBNZ cut interest rates by 50 bps as expected at the last meeting. The market is pricing a 61% chance of a 50 bps cut in February and a total of 103 bps of easing by year end.

New Zealand Q4 CPI YoY

Thursday

The US Jobless Claims continue to be one of the most important releases to follow every week as it’s a timelier indicator on the state of the labour market.

Initial Claims remain inside the 200K-260K range created since 2022, while Continuing Claims continue to hover around cycle highs although we’ve seen some easing recently.

This week Initial Claims are expected at 218K vs. 217K prior, while Continuing Claims are seen at 1861K vs. 1859K prior.

US Jobless Claims

Friday

The Japanese Core CPI Y/Y is expected at 3.0% vs. 2.7% prior. The data will be released before the BoJ decision, so the market might not react to it too much given that the focus will be on the central bank decision.

Japan Core CPI YoY

The BoJ is expected to hike interest rates by 25 bps. We had a quick turnaround in expectations in the last couple of weeks following some usual “leaks” and especially Governor Ueda’s comments which suggested that a rate hike was in serious consideration. The market responded by pricing in the rate hike and bidding the JPY into the decision which also raised the risk of a disappointment in case the BoJ were to keep rates steady.