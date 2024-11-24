UPCOMING EVENTS :

Monday: PBoC MLF, German IFO.

PBoC MLF, German IFO. Tuesday: US Consumer Confidence, FOMC Minutes.

US Consumer Confidence, FOMC Minutes. Wednesday : Australia Monthly CPI, RBNZ Policy Decision, US Q3 GDP 2 nd Estimate, US PCE, US Durable Goods, US Jobless Claims.

: Australia Monthly CPI, RBNZ Policy Decision, US Q3 GDP 2 Estimate, US PCE, US Durable Goods, US Jobless Claims. Thursday : German CPI. (US Holiday)

: German CPI. (US Holiday) Friday: Tokyo CPI, Japan Unemployment Rate, France CPI, Switzerland Q3 GDP, Eurozone CPI, Canada GDP.

Tuesday

The US Consumer Confidence is expected at 111.6 vs. 108.7 prior. Last month, consumer confidence bounced back strongly from 99.2 in September to 108.7 in October.

Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board said: “Consumer confidence recorded the strongest monthly gain since March 2021, but still did not break free of the narrow range that has prevailed over the past two years.”

“Consumers’ assessments of current business conditions turned positive. Views on the current availability of jobs rebounded after several months of weakness, potentially reflecting better labour market data.”

“Compared to last month, consumers were substantially more optimistic about future business conditions and remained positive about future income. Also, for the first time since July 2023, they showed some cautious optimism about future job availability.”

US Consumer Confidence

Wednesday

The Australian Monthly CPI Y/Y is expected at 2.3% vs. 2.1% prior. The focus will be on the Trimmed Mean Y/Y measure though which came out at 3.2% in the prior month. Inflation is slowly falling back to the RBA’s target band of 2-3% and the market expects the first cut in February 2025.

Australia Monthly CPI YoY

The RBNZ is expected to cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 bps bringing the policy rate to 4.25%. Inflation is back in the RBNZ’s target range, so the central bank can focus on growth now especially with the unemployment rate continuing to climb.

RBNZ

The US PCE Y/Y is expected at 2.3% vs. 2.1% prior, while the M/M measure is seen at 0.2% vs. 0.2% prior. The Core PCE Y/Y is expected at 2.8% vs. 2.7% prior, while the M/M figure is seen at 0.3% vs. 0.3% prior.

Forecasters can reliably estimate the PCE once the CPI and PPI are out, so the market already knows what to expect. Therefore, unless we see a deviation from the expected numbers, it shouldn’t affect the current market’s pricing.

US Core PCE YoY

The US Jobless Claims continues to be one of the most important releases to follow every week as it’s a timelier indicator on the state of the labour market.

Initial Claims remain inside the 200K-260K range created since 2022, while Continuing Claims remain around the cycle highs.

This week Initial Claims are expected at 217K vs. 213K prior, while Continuing Claims are seen at 1909K vs. 1908K prior.

US Jobless Claims

Friday

The Tokyo Core CPI Y/Y is expected at 2.1% vs. 1.8% prior. Inflation in Japan is basically at target but the BoJ remains cautious on hiking rates too fast. The commentary remains elusive, but Governor Ueda highlighted once again the impact a weak yen has on economic and price outlook. As a reminder, the weak yen was one of the key factors that led the BoJ to raise interest rates in July.

Tokyo Core CPI YoY

The Eurozone CPI Y/Y is expected at 2.4% vs. 2.0% prior, while the Core CPI Y/Y is seen at 2.9% vs. 2.7% prior. The weak Eurozone PMIs on Friday led the market to raise the chances of a 50 bps cut in December from 20% before the data to 60% after. We will likely need an upside surprise to strengthen the case for a 25 bps move, otherwise we could get to the meeting with a 50/50 chance.