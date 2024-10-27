UPCOMING EVENTS :

Tuesday

The US Job Openings is expected at 7.990M vs. 8.040M prior. The last report surprised to the upside with the quits rate ticking slightly lower and the hiring and layoffs rates remaining stable. It’s a labour market where at the moment it’s hard to find a job but there’s also low risk of losing one.

US Job Openings

The US Consumer Confidence is expected at 99.3 vs. 98.7 prior. The last report surprised with a big miss. Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board said: “Consumer confidence dropped in September to near the bottom of the narrow range that has prevailed over the past two years. September’s decline was the largest since August 2021 and all five components of the index deteriorated.”

“Consumers’ assessments of current business conditions turned negative while views of the current labour market situation softened further. Consumers were also more pessimistic about future labour market conditions and less positive about future business conditions and future income.”

“The deterioration across the Index’s main components likely reflected consumers concerns about the labour market and reactions to fewer hours, slower payroll increases, fewer job openings—even if the labour market remains quite healthy, with low unemployment, few layoffs and elevated wages.”

“The proportion of consumers anticipating a recession over the next 12 months remained low but there was a slight uptick in the percentage of consumers believing the economy was already in recession.” Watch also the Present Situation Index as it generally leads the Unemployment Rate.

US Consumer Confidence

Wednesday

The Australian Q3 CPI Y/Y is expected at 2.9% vs. 3.8% prior, while the Q/Q measure is seen at 0.3% vs. 1.0% prior. The RBA though is focused on the underlying inflation measures, so the Trimmed Mean figure will be the one to watch. The Trimmed Mean CPI Y/Y is expected at 3.5% vs. 3.9% prior, while the Q/Q measure is seen at 0.7% vs. 0.8% prior.

As a reminder, the RBA delivered a slightly less hawkish hold at the last policy decision, which is a tiny move towards a more dovish stance, although they don’t see inflation returning to target for another year or two.

Australia Trimmed Mean CPI YoY

The US ADP is expected to show 115K jobs added in October vs. 143K in September. The last report surprised to the upside triggering a hawkish repricing in interest rates expectations. Although the ADP has a poor track record in predicting the NFP data, the recent market’s sensitivity to labour market data makes it a bit more important.

US ADP

Thursday

The BoJ is expected to keep interest rates unchanged. The central bank toned down its hawkish stance since the last policy decision and the economic data has yet to show inflationary threats. Therefore, it’s unlikely that we will see a rate hike anytime soon and the JPY faith will be shaped by what happens in the US in the next two weeks.

Bank of Japan

The Eurozone Flash CPI Y/Y is expected at 1.9% vs. 1.7% prior, while the Core CPI Y/Y is seen at 2.6% vs. 2.7% prior. The market’s pricing is already very dovish for the ECB, so we will likely need a very soft report to see the market price in some more easing.

A hot report though will likely take off the table the 16% probability of a 50 bps cut in December. We will also see the Eurozone Unemployment Rate which is expected to remain unchanged at 6.4%.

Eurozone Core CPI YoY

The US PCE Y/Y is expected at 2.1% vs. 2.2% prior, while the M/M measure is seen at 0.2% vs. 0.1% prior. The Core PCE Y/Y is expected at 2.6% vs. 2.7% prior, while the M/M figure is seen at 0.3% vs. 0.1% prior.

Forecasters can reliably estimate the PCE once the CPI and PPI are out, so the market already knows what to expect. Besides, this report won’t change anything for the Fed as they are going to cut by 25 bps at the November meeting no matter what.

The market’s focus is now on the US election.

US Core PCE YoY

The US Jobless Claims continues to be one of the most important releases to follow every week as it’s a timelier indicator on the state of the labour market.

Initial Claims remain inside the 200K-260K range created since 2022, while Continuing Claims after an improvement in the last two months, spiked to the cycle highs in the last couple of weeks due to distortions coming from hurricanes and strikes.

This week Initial Claims are expected at 233K vs. 227K prior, while Continuing Claims are seen at 1880K vs. 1897K prior.

US Jobless Claims

The US Q3 Employment Cost Index (ECI) is expected at 0.9% vs. 0.9% prior. This is the most comprehensive measure of labour costs, but unfortunately, it’s not as timely as the Average Hourly Earnings data. The Fed though watches this indicator closely.

Although wage growth remains high by historical standards, it’s been easing for the past two years, and it’s expected to continue to do so given the fall in the job quit rate.

US Employment Cost Index

Friday

The Swiss CPI Y/Y is expected at 0.8% vs. 0.8% prior, while the M/M measure is seen at 0.0% vs. -0.3% prior. Although inflation in Switzerland has been within the SNB’s 0-2% target for more than a year, it keeps on falling steadily with the Core measure standing around 1% now.

The market is pricing at 27% chance of a 50 bps cut in December and a soft report will likely raise those probabilities to roughly 50%. The central bank mentioned that the CHF strength has been a major drag on inflation but hasn’t taken any real action to address this problem yet.

Swiss Core CPI YoY

The US NFP is expected to show 123K jobs added in October vs. 254K in September and the Unemployment Rate to remain unchanged at 4.1%. The Average Hourly Earnings Y/Y is expected at 4.0% vs. 4.0% prior, while the M/M measure is seen at 0.3% vs. 0.4% prior.

This is going to be a tricky report given the distortions from hurricanes and strikes in October. Thankfully, the market is unlikely to care that much given the focus on the US election.

US Unemployment Rate

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected at 47.6 vs. 47.2 prior. The New Orders index should be the one to watch as it should be the first to respond to the recent developments. The latest S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved a little with new orders ticking higher albeit remaining in contractionary territory.

Businesses continue to mention uncertainty around the US election, so you can see why the market is so much focused on it. Although the data will still have an impact this week, everything hinges on the US election.