Monday :

New Zealand Services PMI for July plunges into contraction to the lowest level since January 2022:

47.8 vs. 50.1 prior (revised from 49.6).

New Zealand Services PMI

Tuesday :

Japan Preliminary Q2 GDP beat expectations, but the deflator has also jumped substantially:

GDP Q/Q 1.5% vs. 0.8% expected and 0.7% prior.

GDP Y/Y 6.0% vs. 3.1% expected and 2.7% prior.

Deflator Y/Y 3.4% vs. 2.0% expected and 2.0% prior.

The deflator reading is the highest since 1981.

Japan Preliminary Q2 GDP

The PBoC surprised with rate cuts as China is in strong need of expansionary policies:

MLF rate cut by 15 bps to 2.5% vs. 2.65% prior.

RRR cut by 10 bps to 1.8% vs. 1.9% prior.

SLF rate cut by 10 bps to 2.65% vs. 2.75% prior.

We can expect the LPR rate cuts to follow next week.

PBoC

Australian Wages data for Q2 missed expectations:

Wage Price Index Y/Y 3.6% vs. 3.7% expected and 3.7% prior.

Wage Price Index Q/Q 0.8% vs. 1.0% expected and 0.8% prior.

Australia Wage Price Index YoY

The RBA released the minutes of the August 2023 policy meeting where the central bank kept the cash rate unchanged:

Board considered raising rates by 25bp or holding steady.

Board agreed on case for holding rates steady was the stronger one.

Board saw a "credible path" back to the inflation target with cash rates at current 4.1%.

Board agreed it was possible some further tightening might be needed.

Need for further hike would depend on data, evolving assessment of risks.

Inflation heading in the right direction, though service inflation too high.

Consumption had slowed significantly even as the full effect of past tightening yet to be felt.

The labour market had been resilient, but early signs it might be at a turning point.

Board saw "plausible scenarios" where inflation took longer than acceptable to return to target .

. Controlling persistent inflation would require more rate rises than otherwise .

. Staff inflation forecast had assumed one more hike, rates notably lower than in other countries.

Rise in housing prices could mean financial conditions not as tight as assumed.

It looks like the RBA prefers to keep the cash rate steady unless we see big surprises in the data that forces the central bank to go higher.

RBA

We got another set of weak data from China as Industrial Production and Retail Sales missed expectations:

Industrial Production Y/Y 3.7% vs. 4.5% expected and 4.4% prior.

Retail Sales Y/Y 2.5% vs. 4.8% expected and 3.1% prior.

China Industrial Production YoY

The UK July Jobs Report showed another jump in wage growth with the unemployment rate rising again:

Unemployment Rate 4.2% vs. 4.0% expected and 4.0% prior .

. Employment Change -66K vs. 75K expected and 102K prior.

Average Weekly Earnings 8.2% vs. 7.3% and 7.2% prior (revised from 6.9%).

Average Weekly Earnings Ex-Bonus 7.8% vs. 7.4% expected and 7.5% prior (revised from 7.3%.

UK Average Earnings ex-Bonus

The US July Retail Sales beat expectations across the board:

Retail Sales M/M 0.7% vs. 0.4% expected and 0.3% prior (revised from 0.2%).

Retail Sales Y/Y 3.17% vs. 1.5% expected and 1.6% prior (revised from 1.49%).

Retail Sales Control Group 1.0% vs. 0.5% expected and 0.5% prior (revised from 0.6%).

US Retail Sales YoY

The Canadian CPI report beat expectations across the board with the Core measures remaining elevated which is something that the BoC doesn’t want to see:

CPI Y/Y 3.3% vs. 3.0% expected and 2.8% prior.

CPI M/M 0.6% vs. 0.3% expected and 0.1% prior.

Core CPI Y/Y 3.2% vs. 2.8% expected and 3.2% prior.

Core M/M 0.5% vs. 0.4% expected and -0.1% prior.

Common CPI Y/Y 4.8% vs. 4.7% expected and 5.1% prior.

Trimmed CPI Y/Y 3.6% vs. 3.4% expected and 3.7% prior.

Median CPI Y/Y 3.7% vs. 3.7% expected and 3.7% prior (revised from 3.9%).

Canada Core Inflation Metrics

The US NAHB Housing Market Index missed expectations for the first time since December 2022 as higher yields are starting to bite again:

NAHB Index 50 vs. 56 expected and 56 prior.

US NAHB Housing Market Index

Fed’s Kashkari (hawk – voter) acknowledged progress on inflation but remains wary of the risks about letting go too early:

I feel good about progress on inflation but it's still too high.

We have been surprised by the economy's resilience.

Question is whether we have done enough or need to do more.

On average the banking system is stable and well capitalized.

The March banking event was a wake-up call for banks.

Housing market resilient has been one of the biggest surprises.

We underbuilt in housing and there's a structural deficit.

The last couple inflation readings have been positive.

I want to see convincing evidence that inflation is on its way to 2%.

We need to avoid 1970s style outcome where we stop hiking too soon.

We're a long way from cutting rates because core is still close to 4%.

At some point next year, the Fed may need to lower rates.

Economy keeps exceeding expectations.

I'm not seeing any signs of a crisis in China, it's something we're watching.

Fed's Kashkari

Wednesday :

The RBNZ left its cash rate unchanged at 5.5% as expected:

The current level of interest rates is constraining spending and hence inflation pressure, as anticipated and required.

Committee agreed that the OCR needs to stay at restrictive levels for the foreseeable future .

. New Zealand economy is evolving broadly as anticipated.

Headline inflation and inflation expectations have declined, but measures of core inflation remain too high.

In the near term, there is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Committee is confident that with interest rates remaining at a restrictive level for some time, consumer price inflation will return to within its target range of 1 to 3% per annum.

RBNZ forecasts:

Official cash rate at 5.54% in December 2023 (vs. prior at 5.5%).

Official cash rate at 5.57% in September 2024 (vs. prior at 5.43%).

TWI NZD at around 71.0% in September 2024 (vs. prior at 71.5%).

Annual CPI 2.7% by September 2024 (vs. prior at 2.7%).

Official cash rate at 5.5% in December 2024 (vs. prior at 5.3%).

Official cash rate at 3.38% in September 2026.

RBNZ

Moving on to the RBNZ Governor Orr’s Press Conference:

rise in OCR track is not forward guidance, not a strong signal out the Bank's next move .

. wary about too much on rates.

encouraged to see inflation fall.

inflation is still too high.

the risk in the next few months is that activity could be stronger than expected.

ready to work through noisy data in the near term .

. there was not much talk of a rate cut, it was easy to reach consensus on the on-hold decision.

we are very comfortable with where the cash rate is .

. still on a path to a soft landing.

The RBNZ seems to be done with its tightening cycle and only big surprises that point to a trend are likely to force them to do more. Note also that Governor Orr in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday admitted that a recession is the “bare minimum” to tame inflation.

RBNZ Governor Orr

The UK July CPI comes in line with expectations, but the Core measures beat the forecasts:

CPI Y/Y 6.8% vs. 6.8% expected and 7.9% prior.

CPI M/M -0.4% vs. -0.5% expected and 0.1% prior.

Core CPI Y/Y 6.9% vs. 6.8% expected and 6.9% prior.

Core CPI M/M 0.3% vs. 0.2% expected and 0.2% prior.

This doesn’t change things for the BoE too much as the hike in September is already priced in, but looking forward it doesn't look good.

UK Core Inflation YoY

The US Housing Starts beat expectations with another downward revision to the prior data and Building Permits missed forecasts:

Housing Starts 1452M vs. 1448M expected and 1398M prior (revised from 1434M).

Starts 3.4% vs. -11.7% prior.

Building Permits 1442M vs. 1463M expected and 1441M prior.

Permits 0.1% vs. -3.7% prior.

US Housing Starts and Building Permits

The US Industrial Production contracted again on a Y/Y basis, the first time since February 2021:

Industrial Production Y/Y -0.2% vs. -0.4% prior.

Industrial Production M/M 1.0% vs. 0.3% expected and -0.8% prior (revised from -0.5%).

Capacity Utilization 79.3% vs. 79.1% expected and 78.6% prior (revised from 78.9%).

US Industrial Production

The Federal Reserve released the Minutes of the July FOMC Meeting:

Uncertainty of U.S. economic outlook remains elevated; future Federal Reserve policy decisions to be driven by the totality of data from the July 25-26 meeting .

. Most participants said inflation risks could require further interest rate hikes .

. A number of participants warned of risks of accidentally tightening policy too much.

A couple of participants favoured holding interest rates steady at the July meeting.

A number of participants saw economic risks becoming more balanced.

Most participants saw continued 'significant' upside inflation risks .

. Participants said inflation was 'unacceptably high,' and more evidence is needed to be confident that price pressures are ebbing.

Participants said a gradual slowdown in economic activity appeared to be happening.

Participants still saw below-trend growth and a softer labour market as necessary for restoring economic balance .

. Amid uncertainty about monetary policy lags, participants said rate hikes are working as intended.

The banking system is 'sound and resilient,' but tighter credit conditions are likely to weigh on the economy.

Staff no longer see the economy entering a mild recession this year and now predict below-trend growth in 2024 and 2025.

Participants said the labour market is still 'very tight,' although signs are emerging that labour demand is in better balance.

A number of participants noted that balance sheet runoff need not end when the Committee eventually begins to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate.

Looking at the Participant's views on current conditions and economic outlook and organizing by conviction showed:

1. Unanimous Views:

Economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient.

The extent of the effects of tighter credit conditions on economic activity, hiring, and inflation remains uncertain.

All participants agreed on the continuation of reducing the Federal Reserve's securities holdings.

2. Majority/Many Participants:

Real GDP growth showed resilience and momentum.

A gradual slowdown in economic activity is in progress due to monetary policy tightening.

Monetary policy tightening is working as intended.

Inflation remains above the Committee's 2% objective.

Almost all participants judged it appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at the meeting.

Most participants saw significant upside risks to inflation.

3. Some Participants:

Observed that recent increases in home prices suggest the housing sector's response to monetary policy may have peaked.

Commented on conditions that could lead to higher or lower economic activity in the business sector.

Noted that significant disinflationary pressures had yet to become apparent in core services excluding housing .

. Emphasized the need for banks to be ready to use Federal Reserve liquidity facilities.

Commented on the continued downside risks to economic activity and upside risks to the unemployment rate.

4. A Few/Several Participants:

Commented on the vulnerabilities of the CRE market and the ongoing weakness of manufacturing output.

Observed that growth in payrolls had slowed but continued to exceed values consistent with an unchanged unemployment rate.

Commented that significant disinflationary pressures were not yet apparent in core services excluding housing .

. Noted the susceptibility of some nonbank financial institutions to runs or instability.

A couple of participants favoured leaving the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged or could have supported such a proposal.

5. General Observations:

Participants discussed the uncertainty about the effects of monetary policy on the economy.

They stressed the need for more data to be confident about the path of inflation .

. Participants emphasized the importance of clear communication about the Committee's approach.

They discussed risk-management considerations for future policy decisions.

Federal Reserve

Thursday :

The Australian Jobs Report missed expectations with a negative full-time employment reading and a jump in the unemployment rate:

Employment Change -14.6K vs. 15.0K expected and 32.6K prior.

Full-time Employment -24.2K vs. 39.3K prior.

Part-time Employment 9.6K vs. -6.7K prior.

Unemployment Rate 3.7% vs. 3.5% expected and 3.5% prior.

Participation Rate 66.7% vs. 66.8% expected and 66.8% prior.

Australia Unemployment Rate

The US Initial Claims beat expectations by very little margin while Continuing Claims missed:

Initial Claims 239K vs. 240K expected and 250K prior (revised from 248K).

Continuing Claims 1716K vs. 1700K expected and 1684K prior.

US Initial Claims

The US Philly Fed Manufacturing Index jumped back into the expansionary territory for the first time since August 2022:

Philly Fed index +12.0 vs -10.0 expected and -13.5 prior.

Six-month index +3.9 vs. +29.1 last month.

Capital expenditures index -4.5 vs. +8.6 last month.

Employment index -6 vs. -1 last month.

Price paid index +20.8 vs. +9.5 last month.

New orders index +16.0 vs. -15.9 last month.

US Philly Fed Manufacturing Index

The US Leading Index declined -0.4% vs. -0.4% expected and -0.7% prior. This is the 16th consecutive negative reading.

US LEI Index

China’s second biggest property developer Evergrande filed for Chapter 15 protection in a US bankruptcy court. The health of Country Garden, China's largest privately run developer, is also worrying investors after the company missed some interest payments this month.

Evergrande Group

Friday :

Japan July CPI data beat expectations with the core-core reading rising back to the cycle high:

Japan CPI Y/Y 3.3% vs. 2.5% expected and 3.3% prior.

Japan CPI Y/Y ex-Fresh Food 3.1% vs. 3.1% expected and 3.3% prior.

Japan CPI Y/Y ex-Food, Energy 4.3% vs. 4.2% prior.

Japan Core-core CPI YoY

The RBNZ Assistant Governor Silk said that the slowdown in China is a risk for global growth:

Said that there were "definitely reasons to be concerned" about the weakness in China's economy:

consumer spending down



high debt in the property sector



the levers China had used previously to keep growth going were going to be harder to pull.

There are definitely some challenges there (in China), for sure.

The pressures that we're starting to see offshore around that global growth…that's the risk that we see on the downside through the medium term.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner.

RBNZ Assistant Governor Silk

The UK Retail Sales missed expectations across the board with prior readings all revised lower:

Retail Sales M/M -1.2% vs. -0.5% expected and 0.6% prior (revised from 0.7%).

Retail Sales Y/Y -3.2% vs -2.1% expected and -1.6% prior (revised from -1.0%).

Retail Sales ex autos, fuel M/M -1.4% vs -0.7% expected and 0.7% prior (revised from 0.8%).

Retail sales ex autos, fuel Y/Y -3.4% vs -2.2% expected and -1.6% prior (revised from -0.9%).

UK Core Retail Sales YoY

The highlights for next week will be:

Monday: PBoC LPR.

Wednesday: NZ Retail Sales, AU/JP/EZ/GB/US PMIs, Canada Retail Sales.

Thursday: US Jobless Claims.

Friday: Fed Chair Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole Symposium (24-26 August).

That’s all folks, have a great weekend!