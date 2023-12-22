Monday

The New Zealand Services PMI for November jumped back into expansion:

Services PMI 51.2 vs. 49.2 prior.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel:

“Despite November’s lift, the PSI remains below its long-term norm of 53.5. And the combination of contracting activity/sales and rising inventories raises questions about the sustainability of the nudge higher”.

The German IFO Business Climate Index for December missed expectations across the board:

German IFO 86.4 vs. 87.8 expected and 87.2 prior (revised from 87.3).

Current conditions 88.5 vs. 89.7 expected and 89.4 prior.

Expectations 84.3 vs. 85.9 expected and 85.1 prior (revised from 85.2).

ECB’s Vasle (hawk – voter) pushed back against the aggressive rate cuts expectations adding that he expects rates to be held steady for 1H 2024:

Market pricing for both start of rate cuts and totality of cuts in 2024 is excessive.

Recent accommodation priced into rates is inconsistent with policy stance to get inflation back to target.

Inflation will rebound in 1H 2024 and ECB should only reassess policy outlook after this period.

Wage formation in Q1 2024 will be crucial for policy outlook.

BoE’s Broadbent (dove – voter) emphasised the uncertainty around the economic data and added that he’s focused on wage growth to conclude if inflation is clearly on a downward trend:

Policy reaction to shocks likely to be delayed than in a perfect world.

In the real world, there’s inevitably a degree of inaccuracy in economic measurement.

Currently, there’s a little more uncertainty than usual about the behaviour of unemployment.

Official estimates of wage growth have been volatile.

Other indicators have exhibited slightly lower rates of growth through much of this year.

It takes time to understand the forces driving the economy, particularly services inflation and wage growth.

It will probably require a more protracted and clearer decline in wage growth data before we can safely conclude that things are on a firmly downward trend.

Fed’s Mester (hawk – voter in 2024) pushed back against the aggressive rate cuts expectations but did not deny that they will need to reduce rates if inflation keeps falling to avoid overtightening:

Markets are 'a little bit ahead' of central banks on rate cuts.

The next phase is not when to reduce rates, even though that’s where the markets are at.

It is about how long do we need monetary policy to remain restrictive in order to get inflation back to 2% target.

They have jumped to the end part i.e. "we are going to normalise quickly", and I don't see that.

Fed's policy settings are now in a good place.

But you don't want to inadvertently become more restrictive than what you think is appropriate.

ECB’s Kazimir (hawk – voter) is maintaining his neutral stance as he wants to see more moderation in wage growth before easing policy rates:

Inflation optimism not enough to declare victory and move on to next stage.

Drop in inflation observed in past few months is positive.

Increasingly confident that inflation will reach target in 2025, can achieve soft landing.

Policy mistake of easing too early would be more significant than tightening for too long.

Closely watching economic indicators, not making any hasty moves.

Need to see clear signs of wage moderation.

Fed’s Goolsbee (dove – non voter in 2024) is further elaborating on the Fed’s view that since inflation is getting closer to the Fed’ target, the central bank is more willing to ease the policy rate to avoid overtightening as they don’t want to cause a big increase in unemployment if that’s unneccesary to achieve their dual-mandate:

We've seen significant improvement on inflation.

Inflation is the key spot we've missed on our mandate and that's where we should be focused.

If we get improvement on inflation, back into the range of our dual mandate, then we have more-symmetric concerns.

We don't debate on specific policies for the future, that's not how the Fed works.

We vote on the current meeting.

Far be it from me to get into the head of what the market is thinking.

We don't choose our actions based on how we think markets will react.

I don't know if markets have gone too far.

The market-based projection of rates is greater than the SEP.

I was surprised that the market tried to say there was some difference between what Williams said and what Powell said.

Our job as central bankers is to be paranoid all the time.

Market has gotten ahead of themselves on euphoria.

If inflation keeps coming down, Fed can reconsider how restrictive it is.

Fed's decisions are not political.

What determines whether Fed can be less restrictive is inflation.

Fed should not be bullied by what the market wants.

The US NAHB Housing Market Index slightly beat expectations:

NAHB 37 vs. 36 expected and 40 prior.

Single family 40 vs. 40 prior.

Next six months 45 vs. 39 prior.

Traffic of prospective buyers 24 vs. 21 prior.

Tuesday

BoC Governor Macklem acknowledged that rate cuts are expected sometime next year but he’s uncertain on the timing as he wants to see some more months of weakness in the underlying inflation measures:

If you look at our projection, rate cuts are likely sometime next year, but I'm not going to put it on a calendar.

We're very focused on core inflation.

The BoC need to see a number of months with sustained downward momentum in core inflation before it cuts interest rates.

We are certainly feeling more confident that monetary policy is working and increasingly, the conditions are in place to get us back to two-per-cent inflation, but that is not yet assured, we're not there yet.

There are a few more things we need to see to be more confident that we're headed back to two per cent and we're watching those closely.

The RBA released the Minutes of its December Monetary Policy Meeting:

Board considered whether to raise rates by 25bp or hold steady.

Decided case for steady rates was the stronger one at this meeting.

Board saw "encouraging signs" of progress on inflation, this needed to continue.

Whether further tightening required would be decided by data, assessment of risks.

Recent data had not warranted a material change to the economic outlook.

Board saw value in waiting for more data to assess balance of risks.

Risk inflation could stay high too long balanced by risk of sharper slowdown in demand.

Liaison with firms showed they expected price increases to moderate in year ahead.

Consumption growth quite weak, many households facing painful squeeze on finances.

But domestic demand still running ahead of supply, inflation above several other countries.

Board noted RBA staff forecast had inflation returning to top of band by end 2025 rather than midpoint .

by end 2025 rather than . Board discussed RBA plans for govt bond holdings, agreed for now to keep to maturity.

Board to continue "active consideration" of whether to sell bonds before maturity.

Discussed whether best to sell bonds to market or to government's AOFM.

Judged selling bonds to AOFM would have several practical benefits.

The BoJ left interest rates unchanged at -0.10% with YCC to target the 10-year JGBs at 0% with 1% as a reference cap:

YCC decision unanimous.

BOJ makes no change to forward guidance.

Economy has recovered moderately.

Private consumption continues to rise moderately.

Y/Y rate of rise in CPI slower than a while ago mainly due to effects of pushing down energy prices.

But CPI has been around 3% recently due to pass-through of cost increases to consumer prices.

Inflation expectations have risen moderately.

Economy likely to continue recovering moderately for time being.

Japan economy projected to continue growing at pace above potential growth rate.

Rate of rise in CPI likely to be above 2% through fiscal 2024.

Thereafter, rate of rise projected to slow down.

Underlying CPI inflation likely to increase gradually toward achieving price stability target.

Japan's economy likely to continue recovering moderately.

Inflation expectations heightening moderately.

Trend inflation likely to gradually accelerate.

Inflation likely to move above 2% then slow pace of increase thereafter.

Uncertainty regarding Japan's economy, prices remain very high.

Must scrutinise FX, market moves and their impact on economy, prices.

Moving on to the Press Conference, BoJ Governor Ueda emphasized once again the central bank’s focus on wage growth and added already that they will keep everything unchanged at the next meeting as well:

Will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary.

Japan economy is gradually picking up.

Must carefully watch financial, FX market moves and impact on economy, prices.

Still need to gauge whether prices will rise moving ahead.

Need to keep scrutinising wage-price virtuous cycle.

Will attach great importance to data but also to companies' wage growth.

We are still not foreseeing sustainable, stable inflation with enough confidence.

Likelihood of achieving inflation target is slightly higher but we want to look at more data.

but we want to look at more data. Food price inflation is finally past the peak.

Want to look at wage trends, future wage moves and impact on prices/inflation.

Little chance for us to say 'we will change policy' next month.

There will be some data between now and next policy meeting, but not many.

Not much new data will be available before January policy meeting.

ECB’s Villeroy (neutral – voter) reaffirmed that the ECB has ended its tightening cycle and it’s preparing to cut interest rates sometime in 2024:

We will not raise interest rates anymore.

Inflation will continue to slow down.

We will be able to lower interest rates.

Lowering interest rates should happen "some time" in 2024.

BoE’s Breeden (neutral – voter) reaffirmed the BoE’s high for longer stance:

Important for policy to be restrictive for an extended period.

Inflation is falling but still high.

I have no pre-determined policy path in mind.

Labour market is loosening but remains tight.

The Canadian CPI for November beat expectations across the board:

CPI Y/Y 3.1% vs. 2.9% expected and 3.1% prior.

CPI M/M 0.1% vs. -0.1% expected and 0.1% prior.

Core CPI Y/Y 2.8% vs. 2.7% prior.

Core CPI M/M 0.1% vs. 0.3% prior.

Trimmed Mean Y/Y 3.5% vs. 3.3% expected and 3.5% prior.

Median Y/Y 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected and 3.4% prior (revised from 3.6%).

Common Y/Y 3.9% vs. 4.0% expected and 4.2% prior.

The US Housing Starts and Building Permits for November beat expectations:

Housing starts 1.560M vs. 1.360M expected and 1.359M prior.

Building permits 1.460M vs. 1.465M expected.

Housing starts M/M 14.8% vs. 0.2% prior (revised from 1.9%).

Building permits M/M -2.5% vs. 1.1% prior.

Fed’s Barkin (neutral – voter in 2024) basically repeated what Goolsbee said as the fall in inflation closer to the central bank’s target is giving them more room to focus on the dual mandate:

Inflation remains a focus for the Fed.

Says they are now looking to balance this focus with other aspects of the Fed's mandate, considering the progress made in reducing inflation.

Clarifies that the Fed's forecasts are not meant to be taken as guidance but are simply projections.

Downplays the optimistic Q3 GDP data, noting that his ground-level contacts do not reflect this level of growth.

Observations indicate that demand, employment, and inflation are stabilizing and not as excessively high as Q3 data suggested.

Remarks on the significant decrease in inflation and anticipates further cooling.

Notes that demand is normalizing but not dramatically declining.

The Fed is seeking strong evidence that inflation is returning to its target and notes signs of weakening in certain areas of the consumer economy.

Regarding potential rate cuts, Barkin states that if inflation decreases as anticipated, the Fed will respond appropriately.

Believes inflation is proving to be more persistent than most Fed officials think.

Feels that the Federal Reserve is well-positioned given the current economic outlook.

When asked about financial market conditions, he comments that the markets will behave independently.

Fed’s Bostic (neutral – voter in 2024) echoed his colleagues’ views as he emphasized that the reduction in rates will be just a strategy to avoid overtightening given that the fall in inflation will make the neutral rate to fall as well:

Still a way to go on inflation even though Fed has made "tremendous" progress.

Pandemic policies left families and businesses in much stronger position able to absorb restrictive policy.

Expect inflation to continue to come down slowly and unevenly.

Expect tight labour markets to continue moving forward.

Paying a lot of attention to 3 and 6-month inflation figures, they are coming down.

Wages have been a trailing indicator and a way to retain workers.

Have to keep an eye out to ensure output does not become too weak.

Businesses and employers still see the economy as strong, with robust demand.

Fed is in a good play with a pathway to fixing inflation without much labour market pain.

Businesses increasingly say they do not have the same price power as early in the pandemic.

Fed is not going to jump at the first data point.

Policy will need to be resolute.

There "is not going to be urgency" for Fed to back away from restrictive stance.

Continues to predict two rates cuts in 2024.

Fed cannot wait to get to 2% to reduce rates or it will 'overshoot', that is the strategy behind rate cuts.

Now is not the time to consider changing the inflation goal, but nothing should be etched in stone.

RBNZ Governor Orr acknowledged the complex situation they are into with the latest GDP figures showing a contraction in Q3:

Inflation remains too high.

The committee remains weary of ongoing inflationary surprises.

Internalizing complex situation of subdued 3Q GDP, historic downgrades.

Neutral interest rate is now at 2.55%.

Wednesday

The PBoC left the LPR rates unchanged as expected:

LPR 1 year 3.45% vs. 3.45% prior.

LPR 5 years 4.20% vs. 4.20% prior.

The UK CPI for November missed expectations across the board by a big margin:

CPI Y/Y 3.9% vs. 4.4% expected and 4.6% prior.

CPI M/M -0.2% vs. 0.1% expected and 0.0% prior.

Core CPI Y/Y 5.1% vs. 5.6% expected and 5.7% prior.

Core CPI M/M -0.3% vs. 0.2% expected and 0.3% prior.

Core CPI 6-month annualised 2.2%.

ECB’s Nagel (hawk – voter) warned traders on impending rate cuts:

"I would say to everyone who is speculating on an imminent interest rate cut: Be careful, some people have already miscalculated that. We must initially remain at the current interest rate plateau so that monetary policy can fully develop its inflation-dampening effect."

ECB’s Knot (hawk – non voter in January) pushed back against imminent rate cuts expectations:

A rate cut in the first half of 2024 rather unlikely based on current info.

We have to see how wages data develops, will see data around the middle of 2024.

Optimal path for rates closer to market pricing at cut-off date than now.

Any structural bond portfolio should be as small as possible.

The US Consumer Confidence for December beat expectations by a big margin:

Consumer Confidence 110.7 vs. 104.0 expected and 101.0 prior (revised from 102.0).

Present situation index 148.5 vs. 136.5 prior (revised from 138.2).

Expectations 85.6 vs. 77.4 prior (revised from 77.8).

1 year inflation expectations 5.6% vs. 5.7% prior.

Jobs hard-to-get 13.2 vs. 15.4 prior.

Fed’s Harker (neutral – non voter in 2024) warned that things are softening faster than the data suggests although he pushed back against imminent rate cuts expectations:

The job of controlling inflation is not done.

Things are looking better for the inflation outlook.

Hearing things are starting to soften faster than data suggests.

We don't need to raise rates anymore.

Soft landing process will likely be bumpy.

Expect unemployment to take up not by a lot.

A lot of things could thwart a soft landing.

US economy is incredibly resilient.

Reasons for some people's bad economic vibes are real.

High-priced level over many parts of the economy weighing on many.

Firms are having better luck finding new work.

Fed won't cut rates right away.

Infrastructure investment is very important.

The BoC released the Minutes of its December Monetary Policy Meeting:

Agreed the likelihood that monetary policy was sufficiently restrictive had increased.

Agreed that risks to the inflation outlook remained and it might still be necessary to hike.

Expressed concern that shelter price inflation could remain elevated, which could make it more difficult to return inflation to 2%.

Felt that significant and sustained increase in new home construction would be needed to resolve long-standing structural shortage in supply.

Agreed monetary policy couldn't solve housing supply problems.

Considerable uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation.

ECB’s Kazaks (hawk – voter) pushed back against the imminent rate cuts expectations:

Rates to remain at 4.00% for some time before likely cut.

Says he's not as optimistic as markets on the timing of the first cut.

First rate cut could come around middle of 2024.

Thursday

ECB’s de Guindos (neutral – voter) pushed back against the aggressive rate cuts expectations:

Interest rates are doing what they are supposed to do, which is bring inflation down.

Once we see inflation converging to 2% target, then monetary policy might start to ease.

But it’s still too early for that to happen now.

The ECB remains data dependent.

Recent data have been favourable but not enough to change policy.

It is too early to talk about rate cuts.

Angola announced its withdrawal from OPEC. Angola has been part of OPEC since 2007 and they alongside Congo and Nigeria, have failed to meet their respective output targets for years now. This resulted in pressure from Saudi Arabia to force them to accept lower output targets for next year. According to Reuters (citing independent sources from OPEC), Angola has been pumping less than its quota for 2024 as of October this year. For some context, Angola had last month rejected the new output quota handed to it by OPEC and said it planned to breach it. That played a part in the spat among OPEC members that delayed the meeting in late November.

The Canadian Retail Sales for October beat expectations:

Retail Sales October 0.7% vs. 0.8% expected and 0.6% prior.

Retail Sales Y/Y 2.2% vs. 2.7% prior (revised from 2.2%).

Ex auto 0.6% vs. 0.5% expected and 0.1% prior (revised from 0.2%).

Ex auto and gas 1.2% vs. -0.3% prior.

November Advance estimate 0.0%.

The Final reading for US Q3 GDP was revised lower:

GDP Q3 4.9% vs. 5.2% expected.

Consumer spending 3.1% vs. 3.6% prelim.

Consumer spending on durables 6.7% vs. -0.3% prior.

GDP final sales 3.6% vs. 3.7% prelim.

GDP deflator 3.3% vs. 3.5% prelim.

Core PCE 2.0% vs. 2.3% prelim.

Corporate profits 3.7% vs. 4.1% prelim.

Business investment 5.2% vs. 3.9% prelim.

The US Jobless Claims beat expectations once again. The Initial Claims data comprises the NFP survey week.

Initial Claims 205K vs. 215K expected and 203K prior (revised from 202K).

Continuing Claims 1865K vs. 1888K expected and 1866K prior (revised from 1876K).

Friday

The Japanese CPI for November eased further across all measures:

CPI Y/Y 2.8% vs. 3.3% prior.

CPI M/M -0.1% vs. 0.7% prior.

Core CPI Y/Y 2.5% vs. 2.5% expected and 2.9% prior.

Core-Core CPI Y/Y 3.8% vs. 4.0% prior.

The UK Retail Sales for November beat expectations across the board with positive revisions to the prior figures:

Retail sales M/M 1.3% vs. 0.4% expected and 0.0% prior (revised from -0.3%).

Retail sales Y/Y 0.1% vs. -1.3% expected and -2.5% prior (revised from -2.7%).

Retail sales ex autos, fuel M/M 1.3% vs. 0.4% expected and 0.2% prior (revised from -0.1%).

Retail sales ex autos, fuel Y/Y 0.3% vs. -1.5% expected and -2.1% prior (revised from -2.4%).

The UK Final GDP for Q3 was revised lower:

Q3 GDP Q/Q -0.1% vs. 0.0% expected and 0.0% prior (revised from -0.1%).

The US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations:

Durable Goods Orders M/M 5.4% vs. 2.2% expected and -5.1% prior (revised from -5.4%).

Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation M/M 0.5% vs. 0.1% expected and -0.3% prior (revised from 0.0%).

Durable Goods Orders ex Defence M/M 6.5% vs. -6.4% prior (revised from -6.7%).

Non-defence Goods Orders Ex Air M/M 0.8% vs. 0.2% expected and -0.6% prior (revised from -0.1%).

The Canadian GDP for October missed expectations:

Canada GDP October 0.0% versus 0.2% expected and 0.0% prior (revised from 0.1%).

Service producing industries rose 0.1%.

Goods producing industries unchanged.

The advanced GDP for November is a gain of 0.1%.

The US Core PCE for November missed expectations with negative revisions to the prior figures:

PCE Y/Y 2.6% vs. 2.8% expected and 2.9% prior (revised from 3.0%).

PCE M/M -0.1% vs. 0.0% and 0.0% prior.

Core PCE Y/Y 3.2% vs. 3.3% expected and 3.4% prior (revised from 3.5%).

Core PCE M/M 0.1% vs. 0.2% expected and 0.1% prior (revised from 0.2%).

Consumer spending and income for November:

Personal income 0.4% vs. 0.4% expected and 0.3% prior (revised from 0.2%).

Personal spending 0.2% vs. 0.3% expected and 0.2% prior.

Real personal spending 0.3% vs. 0.2% prior.

The 6-month annualised rate fell to 1.9%. Fed’s Bostic recently said “Paying a lot of attention to 3 and 6-month inflation figures, they are coming down”.

