As a heads up the private (API) survey released Tuesday afternoon showed a much bigger build than was exp[ected:
Coming up at 1030 US Eastern time (1530 GMT) is the data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA publishes the Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) every Wednesday, providing a comprehensive overview of the nation's petroleum supply and demand.
- This report includes data on crude oil and refined products such as gasoline and distillates, detailing production, imports, exports, and inventory levels.
- It serves as a crucial indicator for market participants, offering insights into supply dynamics and potential price movements.
- For instance, the report released on November 14, 2024, highlighted a 2.1 million barrel increase in U.S. crude oil inventories, while gasoline stocks decreased by 4.4 million barrels, reaching their lowest level since November 2022.