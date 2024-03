Crude oil inventories draw -1.536M versus a build of 1.338 million estimate.

Distillate inventories build of 0.888M versus a drawdown of -0.150 million estimate

Gasoline inventories drawdown of -5662M versus a drawdown of -1.900 million estimate

Cushing -0.220M versus a build up 0.701M last week

Crude oil is trading at $79.23 marginally higher than the pre-release levels