Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 111 bps (75% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 61 bps (97% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 44 bps (78% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 59 bps (99% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 20 bps (92% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 81 bps (67% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 51 bps (73% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 7 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
*Where you see 25 bps probability, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut.