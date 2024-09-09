Rate cuts by year-end

Fed: 111 bps (75% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

ECB: 61 bps (97% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

BoE: 44 bps (78% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

BoC: 59 bps (99% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

RBA: 20 bps (92% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

RBNZ: 81 bps (67% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

SNB: 51 bps (73% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

BoJ: 7 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

*Where you see 25 bps probability, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut.