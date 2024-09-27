Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 74 bps (51% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 190 bps
- ECB: 49 bps (92% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 171 bps
- BoE: 37 bps (78% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 152 bps
- BoC: 73 bps (52% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 204 bps
- RBA: 18 bps (80% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 103 bps
- RBNZ: 92 bps (69% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 245 bps
- SNB: 27 bps (92% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 75 bps
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 5 bps (82% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 27 bps
(*Where you see 25 bps probability, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut)