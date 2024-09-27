Rate cuts by year-end

Fed: 74 bps (51% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 190 bps

ECB: 49 bps (92% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 171 bps

BoE: 37 bps (78% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 152 bps

BoC: 73 bps (52% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 204 bps

RBA: 18 bps (80% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 103 bps

RBNZ: 92 bps (69% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 245 bps

SNB: 27 bps (92% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 75 bps

Rate hikes by year-end

BoJ: 5 bps (82% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 27 bps

(*Where you see 25 bps probability, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut)