Rate cuts by year-end

  • Fed: 75 bps (53% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 193 bps

  • ECB: 50 bps (96% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 175 bps

  • BoE: 38 bps (88% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 155 bps

  • BoC: 75 bps (51% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 207 bps

  • RBA: 19 bps (79% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 100 bps

  • RBNZ: 92 bps (66% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 239 bps

  • SNB: 25 bps (97% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 65 bps

Rate hikes by year-end

  • BoJ: 7 bps (84% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 29 bps