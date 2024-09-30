Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 75 bps (53% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 193 bps
- ECB: 50 bps (96% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 175 bps
- BoE: 38 bps (88% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 155 bps
- BoC: 75 bps (51% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 207 bps
- RBA: 19 bps (79% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 100 bps
- RBNZ: 92 bps (66% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 239 bps
- SNB: 25 bps (97% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 65 bps
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 7 bps (84% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 29 bps