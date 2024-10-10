Rate cuts by year-end

Fed: 46 bps (85% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 135 bps

ECB: 50 bps (95% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 145 bps

BoE: 35 bps (77% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 116 bps

BoC: 69 bps (68% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 162 bps

RBA: 10 bps (91% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 67 bps

RBNZ: 46 bps (83% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 151 bps

SNB: 28 bps (86% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 41 bps

Rate hikes by year-end

BoJ: 8 bps (94% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 33 bps

*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut