Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 46 bps (85% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 135 bps
- ECB: 50 bps (95% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 145 bps
- BoE: 35 bps (77% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 116 bps
- BoC: 69 bps (68% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 162 bps
- RBA: 10 bps (91% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 67 bps
- RBNZ: 46 bps (83% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 151 bps
- SNB: 28 bps (86% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 41 bps
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 8 bps (94% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 33 bps
*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut