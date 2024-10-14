Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 45 bps (89% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 144 bps
- ECB: 50 bps (99% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 153 bps
- BoE: 37 bps (85% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 125 bps
- BoC: 73 bps (51% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 170 bps
- RBA: 10 bps (88% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 68 bps
- RBNZ: 45 bps (80% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 150 bps
- SNB: 28 bps (89% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 65 bps
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 8 bps (94% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 33 bps
*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut