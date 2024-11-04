Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 45 bps (98% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 118 bps
- ECB: 22 bps (90% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 120 bps
- BoE: 31 bps (90% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 93 bps
- BoC: 35 bps (57% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 110 bps
- RBA: 6 bps (98% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 52 bps
- RBNZ: 54 bps (84% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting/16% for a 75 bps cut)
2025: 147 bps
- SNB: 32 bps (72% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 70 bps
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 7 bps (73% probability of 10 bps rate hike at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 36 bps
*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut