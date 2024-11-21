Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 14 bps (55% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 74 bps
- ECB: 31 bps (74% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 137 bps
- BoE: 4 bps (85% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 66 bps
- BoC: 29 bps (85% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 88 bps
- RBA: 2 bps (92% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 45 bps
- RBNZ: 55 bps (79% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting/21% for a 75 bps cut)
2025: 135 bps
- SNB: 32 bps (72% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 70 bps
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 15 bps (58% probability of rate hike at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 47 bps
*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut