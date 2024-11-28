Rate cuts by year-end

Fed: 16 bps (65% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 75 bps

ECB: 29 bps (85% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 147 bps

BoE: 4 bps (85% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 71 bps

BoC: 30 bps (82% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 92 bps

RBA: 2 bps (91% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 54 bps

RBNZ: 33 bps (67% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 87 bps

SNB: 32 bps (72% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 70 bps

Rate hikes by year-end

BoJ: 13 bps (53% probability of rate hike at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 48 bps

*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut