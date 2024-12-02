Rate cuts by year-end

Fed: 15 bps (61% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 78 bps

ECB: 31 bps (77% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 162 bps

BoE: 4 bps (86% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 77 bps

BoC: 36 bps (53% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 104 bps

RBA: 2 bps (91% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 56 bps

RBNZ: 33 bps (66% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 86 bps

SNB: 32 bps (72% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 70 bps

Rate hikes by year-end

BoJ: 15 bps (58% probability of rate hike at the upcoming meeting)

2025: 51 bps

*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut