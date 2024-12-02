Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 15 bps (61% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 78 bps
- ECB: 31 bps (77% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 162 bps
- BoE: 4 bps (86% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 77 bps
- BoC: 36 bps (53% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 104 bps
- RBA: 2 bps (91% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 56 bps
- RBNZ: 33 bps (66% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 86 bps
- SNB: 32 bps (72% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 70 bps
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 15 bps (58% probability of rate hike at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 51 bps
*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut