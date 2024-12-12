Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 24 bps (97% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 80 bps
- ECB: 30 bps (80% probability of 25 bps rate cut at today's decision)
2025: 151 bps
- BoE: 3 bps (90% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 76 bps
- BoC 2025: 61 bps (51% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA 2025: 72 bps (52% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ 2025: 108 bps (75% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB 2025: 40 bps (97% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 6 bps (77% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
2025: 44 bps
*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut