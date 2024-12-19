Rate cuts by year-end

Fed 2025: 36 bps (92% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

BoJ 2025: 43 bps (50% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

*where you see 25 bps rate cut, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut