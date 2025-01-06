Rate cuts by year-end

  • Fed: 40 bps (91% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • ECB: 97 bps (95% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoE: 55 bps (64% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoC: 65 bps (68% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBA: 72 bps (52% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBNZ: 119 bps (69% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • SNB: 45 bps (99% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

  • BoJ: 49 bps (54% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)