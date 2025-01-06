Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 40 bps (91% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 97 bps (95% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 55 bps (64% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 65 bps (68% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 72 bps (52% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 119 bps (69% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 45 bps (99% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 49 bps (54% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)