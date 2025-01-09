Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 40 bps (93% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 97 bps (95% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 47 bps (57% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 63 bps (68% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 76 bps (57% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 124 bps (76% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 42 bps (96% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 48 bps (56% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)