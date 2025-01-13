Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 24 bps (98% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 85 bps (90% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 42 bps (66% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 41 bps (57% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 61 bps (62% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 125 bps (88% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 34 bps (90% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 50 bps (51% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)