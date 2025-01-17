Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 42 bps (98% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 98 bps (95% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 65 bps (82% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 58 bps (81% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 71 bps (66% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 103 bps (61% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 40 bps (98% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 47 bps (80% probability of rate hike at the upcoming meeting)