Rate cuts by year-end

  • Fed: 39 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • ECB: 97 bps (91% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoE: 64 bps (82% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoC: 58 bps (76% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBA: 70 bps (65% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBNZ: 102 bps (61% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • SNB: 42 bps (98% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

  • BoJ: 50 bps (82% probability of rate hike at the upcoming meeting)