Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 40 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 96 bps (95% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 67 bps (82% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 55 bps (80% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 71 bps (58% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 100 bps (66% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 37 bps (84% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 50 bps (95% probability of rate hike at the upcoming meeting)