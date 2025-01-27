Rate cuts by year-end

  • Fed: 49 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • ECB: 92 bps (91% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoE: 71 bps (85% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoC: 65 bps (99% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBA: 77 bps (60% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBNZ: 100 bps (63% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • SNB: 35 bps (81% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

  • BoJ: 25 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)