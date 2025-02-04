Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 42 bps (87% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 85 bps (99% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 80 bps (98% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 57 bps (72% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 85 bps (83% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 115 bps (71% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 40 bps (84% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 30 bps (97% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)