Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 44 bps (86% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 83 bps (97% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 83 bps (99% probability of rate cut at today's decision)
- BoC: 61 bps (65% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 87 bps (80% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 126 bps (86% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 35 bps (79% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 34 bps (95% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)