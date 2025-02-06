Rate cuts by year-end

  • Fed: 44 bps (86% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • ECB: 83 bps (97% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoE: 83 bps (99% probability of rate cut at today's decision)
  • BoC: 61 bps (65% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBA: 87 bps (80% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBNZ: 126 bps (86% probability of 50 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • SNB: 35 bps (79% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

  • BoJ: 34 bps (95% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)