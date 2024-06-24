Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 47.5 bps (90% chance of no change at the next meeting)
- ECB: 47.7 bps (68% chance of no change at the next meeting)
- BoE: 47.6 bps (50% chance of rate cut at the next meeting)
- BoC: 54.4 bps (71% chance of rate cut at the next meeting)
- RBA: 6.7 bps (88% chance of no change at the next meeting)
- RBNZ: 36.3 bps (95% chance of no change at the next meeting)
- SNB: 20.1 bps (50% chance of no change at the next meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 18.2 bps (53% chance of rate hike at the next meeting)