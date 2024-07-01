Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 45 bps (90% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- ECB: 44 bps (61% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- BoE: 44 bps (57% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
- BoC: 46 bps (58% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- RBNZ: 36 bps (95% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- SNB: 22 bps (51% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 20 bps (57% probability of rate hike at the next meeting)
- RBA: 10 bps (65% probability of no change at the next meeting)