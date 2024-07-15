Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 63 bps (95% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- ECB: 48 bps (96% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- BoE: 51 bps (50% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
- BoC: 62 bps (75% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
- RBNZ: 46 bps (53% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
- SNB: 25 bps (60% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 19 bps (53% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- RBA: 5 bps (83% probability of no change at the next meeting)