Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 62 bps (96% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- ECB: 42 bps (62% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
- BoE: 46 bps (56% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- BoC: 62 bps (92% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
- RBNZ: 70 bps (50% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
- SNB: 26 bps (73% probability of rate cut at the next meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 20 bps (60% probability of no change at the next meeting)
- RBA: 8 bps (76% probability of no change at the next meeting)