Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 99 bps (53% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 66 bps (90% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 43 bps (61% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 72 bps (92% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 24 bps (85% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 88 bps (75% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 46 bps (93% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 9 bps (95% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)