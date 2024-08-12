Rate cuts by year-end

  • Fed: 99 bps (53% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • ECB: 66 bps (90% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoE: 43 bps (61% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoC: 72 bps (92% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBA: 24 bps (85% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBNZ: 88 bps (75% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • SNB: 46 bps (93% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

  • BoJ: 9 bps (95% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)