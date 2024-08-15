Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 103 bps (62% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 71 bps (96% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 48 bps (61% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 72 bps (98% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 24 bps (85% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 80 bps (60% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 46 bps (86% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 7 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)