Rate cuts by year-end

  • Fed: 103 bps (62% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • ECB: 71 bps (96% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoE: 48 bps (61% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoC: 72 bps (98% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBA: 24 bps (85% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBNZ: 80 bps (60% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • SNB: 46 bps (86% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

  • BoJ: 7 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)