Rate cuts by year-end

  • Fed: 95 bps (71% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • ECB: 66 bps (94% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoE: 42 bps (69% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • BoC: 75 bps (96% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBA: 21 bps (86% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
  • RBNZ: 70 bps (91% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
  • SNB: 44 bps (74% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

  • BoJ: 7 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)