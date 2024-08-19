Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 95 bps (71% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 66 bps (94% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 42 bps (69% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 75 bps (96% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 21 bps (86% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 70 bps (91% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 44 bps (74% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 7 bps (99% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)