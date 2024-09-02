Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 99 bps (69% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 58 bps (98% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 39 bps (78% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 75 bps (79% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 19 bps (94% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 72 bps (79% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 51 bps (70% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 7 bps (97% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
*Where you see 25 bps probability, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut.