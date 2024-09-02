Rate cuts by year-end

Fed: 99 bps (69% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

ECB: 58 bps (98% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

BoE: 39 bps (78% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

BoC: 75 bps (79% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

RBA: 19 bps (94% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

RBNZ: 72 bps (79% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

SNB: 51 bps (70% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

BoJ: 7 bps (97% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

*Where you see 25 bps probability, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut.