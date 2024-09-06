Rate cuts by year-end

Fed: 111 bps (57% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

ECB: 63 bps (98% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

BoE: 43 bps (77% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

BoC: 58 bps (98% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

RBA: 24 bps (90% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

RBNZ: 82 bps (60% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

SNB: 53 bps (61% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)

Rate hikes by year-end

BoJ: 7 bps (98% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)

*Where you see 25 bps probability, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut.