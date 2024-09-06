Rate cuts by year-end
- Fed: 111 bps (57% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- ECB: 63 bps (98% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- BoE: 43 bps (77% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- BoC: 58 bps (98% probability of rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- RBA: 24 bps (90% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
- RBNZ: 82 bps (60% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
- SNB: 53 bps (61% probability of 25 bps rate cut at the upcoming meeting)
Rate hikes by year-end
- BoJ: 7 bps (98% probability of no change at the upcoming meeting)
*Where you see 25 bps probability, the rest of the probability is for a 50 bps cut.