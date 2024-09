Crude drawdown of -6.873 million vs expected drawdown -0.993M barrels

Distillates drawdown of -0.371 million vs. expected build of 0.481M barrels

Gasoline build of +0.848 million vs expected drawdown of -0.730M barrels

Cushing drawdown of -1.142M vs last week drawdown of -0.668M

The private data released late yesterday showed a large drawdown in Crude stocks which seems to be managing the private API numbers released yesterday:

Private API inventory data for the week.

Crude oil is trading at $70.30 which is up $1.10 on the day. The high price extended to $70.78 (during the last hour trading). The low price was at $69.17