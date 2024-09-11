The weekly oil inventories data shows:

Crude oil 0.833M vs 0.987M estimate

Gasoline + 2.310M vs -0.109M estimate

Distilates 2.308M vs 0.313M estimate

Other details:

Cushing -1.704M vs -1.142M last week

refining utilization w/e -0.5% versus expected -0.7%.

Crude production 13.3M vs 13.3M previous week

Crude oil was trading at $66.69 just before the release. The price is currently trading lower at $65.93.

The private data released late yesterday forecast a larger than expected drawdown of -2.79M