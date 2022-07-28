  • Prior was +32bcf

Natural gas at Henry Hub rose to $8.68 from $8.60 on the headline.

The way I prefer to look at US natural gas inventories is via 'days of supply' because it adjusts for growing LNG and power demand. The chart shows why natural gas is trading at $8.58.

Ultimately, natural gas prices will depend on whether it's a cold or warm winter in the short term but there's a global convergence trade for the latter half of the decade as LNG capacity ramps up.

US natural gas days of supply

Natty prices are consolidating at the top of the range after rising more than 60% in the past month. While gasoline prices will offer US consumer some relief in July, natural gas prices threaten to be a long term inflationary force.

natty

Meanwhile, WTI  crude oil  has extended its reversal lower to $96.26 on worries about economic growth.