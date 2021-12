Oil -240K vs -1705K expected

Distillates +2734K vs +1571K expected

Gasoline +3882K vs +1798K expected

This is a bearish report for oil, which was trading unchanged on the day just before the release. It's fallen to $71.70 from $72.02 beforehand.

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -3.089 million

Gasoline +3.705 million

Distillate +1.228 million

Cushing +2.395 million

Crude remains well within the range of the past day:

