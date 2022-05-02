As much as other central banks (RBA, BOE) and US non-farm payrolls are also on the agenda this week, make no doubt that the Fed is key driver to watch in the days ahead.

In the lead up, I would expect markets to remain more tense but after a month of seeing a rather coherent theme, there shouldn't be much change to that before the Fed announces their decision and provides more guidance. I've highlighted them previously:

There might be some pushing and pulling over the next few sessions but I wouldn't expect any overarching trends to be established.

So far today, the dollar is firmer across the board with Treasury yields keeping higher again. Equities are showing a light bounce though but that comes after a rather bloody Friday, so I wouldn't put much into it.