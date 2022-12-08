All eyes are on the central bank bonanza next week and with the Fed in focus, the US consumer price inflation report on Tuesday is going to be a massive one before the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. At the stage we are at, inflation data is essentially the new non-farm payrolls.

But before we get to that, we'll get a teaser of sorts tomorrow via the November producer prices report. You would think that PPI tends not to be a market mover but in a time when inflation numbers mean everything, the data tomorrow will be a big one - as it was last month here.

So, while broader markets are quiet today with very little to work with, don't expect that to last when we get to US trading tomorrow.