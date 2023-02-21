Another dour reading from the leading index.
WPAC:
- The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, was -1.04% in January, largely unchanged on the -1.09% read in December.
- The growth rate in the Leading Index held at a weak –1.04%.
- This points to below trend growth through most of 2023.
- The growth rate has now been negative for six consecutive months.
- The Index is indicating that the economy’s growth rate will remain below trend through most of 2023 – consistent with Westpac’s forecast.
- Global factors, monetary policy and, recently, hours worked have weighed heavily on the Index.
