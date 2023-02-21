Another dour reading from the leading index.

WPAC:

The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, was -1.04% in January, largely unchanged on the -1.09% read in December.

The growth rate in the Leading Index held at a weak –1.04%.

This points to below trend growth through most of 2023.

The growth rate has now been negative for six consecutive months.

The Index is indicating that the economy’s growth rate will remain below trend through most of 2023 – consistent with Westpac’s forecast.

Global factors, monetary policy and, recently, hours worked have weighed heavily on the Index.

Still to come from Australia later: