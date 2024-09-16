WH economic advisor Lael Brainard is no the news wires saying:
- It is now important to safeguard progress in US labor market.
- US economy has reached important turning point in fight against inflation.
- Inflation is coming back down close to normal levels.
- It is critical to continue work to address affordability challenges and create opportunities for working families.
- Inflationary expectations have proved to be much more strongly anchored today than they were in the 1970s.
- Extending tax cuts without paying for them and boosting deficit by $5 trillion is not acceptable.
- US needs to ensure that there is clean energy infrastructure for AI development
Brainard was a former FOMC board member before becoming Biden's economic advisor.