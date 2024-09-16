WH economic advisor Lael Brainard is no the news wires saying:

It is now important to safeguard progress in US labor market.

US economy has reached important turning point in fight against inflation.

Inflation is coming back down close to normal levels.

It is critical to continue work to address affordability challenges and create opportunities for working families.

Inflationary expectations have proved to be much more strongly anchored today than they were in the 1970s.

Extending tax cuts without paying for them and boosting deficit by $5 trillion is not acceptable.

US needs to ensure that there is clean energy infrastructure for AI development

Brainard was a former FOMC board member before becoming Biden's economic advisor.